IEC to Announce Preliminary Results of Kabul Votes At End of This Week

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says the preliminary results of parliamentary elections for Kabul will be announced at the end of this week.

The IEC, last week resumed recounting of Kabul votes with a new method which includes changes in the number of observers and audit teams.

However, the IEC Deputy Spokesman Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi said on Monday said that 95 percent of recounting process the votes has been completed and that the commission will announce the preliminary results at the end of this week.

The electoral complaint commission (IECC), meanwhile, said that transparency in the recounting process has been ensured with the newly adopted method by the IEC.

This comes as earlier, the IECC said that the election commission should provide them with evidence and documents regarding Kabul votes and that use a new mechanism in this regard, so that it reconsider its decision of invalidating the votes.