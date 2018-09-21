IEC to Announce Final List of Voters Next Week

(Last Updated On: September 21, 2018 5:56 pm)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says over eight million voters have been registered in the commission’s database and that it will announce the final list of voters next week.

“We have entered the name of 8.4 million voters into the database, and the process will continue. Next week we will announce the final list of voters next week,” said Sayed Hafiz Hashimi, a commissioner of the IEC.

More than 2,000 election candidates are expected to begin their election campaign in a space of seven days, according to IEC.

Following the issue, some political parties, pessimistic over transparency in the election day as they believe the IEC has wasted the time by not opting a biometric system in the election process.

However, the IEC is expected to put voting boxes to voters within 28 days and adopt a biometric system in election day to ensure transparency in the process.

“The election commission, the government and political parties should make efforts to ensure that the people’s votes are not wasted and that the people could able to choose their own fate,” said Mohammad Yusuf Rashid, Executive Director of FEFA.