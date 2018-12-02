IEC Seeks To Reform Biometric System Following Chaotic Parliamentary Elections  

(Last Updated On: December 2, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says it eyes to reform and bring changes in the adopted biometric system, following the chaotic parliamentary elections in last October.

The IEC has used the biometric devices in the parliamentary elections in a bid to ensure transparency in the voting process, however, according to elections observers, the move has put the process in question.

In addition, the late opening of polling centers, lack of election materials and failure of biometric devices were among the complaints which marred the parliamentary elections.

The IEC on Sunday said that the commission is discussing the issue with the government to reform and bring changes in the biometric system being put in place, following the presidential elections.

“The biometric system would be definitely used in the presidential elections, but it doesn’t mean that the system is imperfect,” said Zabiullah Sadat, Deputy Spokesman for the IEC. “We already discussing the issue with the government so that we could use a new technology or bring reforms in this biometric system.”

The IEC, meanwhile, said it has gained experience from the parliamentary elections to fill the gaps and bring reforms in the presidential elections – set for April next year.

Reported by Ali Asghari, Edited by Shakib Mahmud