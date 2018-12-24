IEC Says Will Reconsider Timeline of Presidential Elections If No Tickets Registered

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Monday said that it would reconsider parts of the timeline of the presidential elections if no electoral tickets have been registered.

The candidate registration process for the April presidential elections was kicked off on Saturday (Dec 22) and will continue until January 2, next year. According to the IEC, over 30 individuals have received the candidacy information package so far.

However, the IEC said that it has not registered any election tickets yet and that if it continues, the commission will reconsider parts of its timeline for the coming elections.

“We hope that the electoral tickets register their candidates for the elections, otherwise, we will take the decision,” said Hafizullah Hashimi, a member of the IEC.

Some political parties said that they are still debating on their election tickets.

“We have time and the debate continues to form an electoral ticket or join another ticket,” said Humayoun Jareer, a member of the Hezb-e-Islami leadership.

The individuals who have received the candidacy information packages so far includes President Ghani, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Zalmai Rasool, Rahmatullah Nabil, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Shaida Abdali, Faramarz Tamana, Anwarulhaq Ahadi, and Noorulhaq Ulumi.