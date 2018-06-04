IEC Says Probing Report of Stamping Fake IDs in Kandahar’s Maruf District

(Last Updated On: June 04, 2018 5:17 pm)

The Independent Election commission (IEC) on Monday said that it was probing the report of stamping on fake National Identity Cards (Tazkeras) by a district police chief in southern Kandahar province.

According to Maleha Hassan, a member of the IEC, the police chief of Maruf district in Kandahar has attempted to force the commission’s employees to stamp on fake ID cards in the district.

The IEC said that the commission was investigating the issue and that an information system would be created for finalizing the list of registered voters in a bid to prevent fraud in the elections.

This comes as the IEC has so far registered 4.9 million voters including 3.2 million male and 1.5 million female for the upcoming parliamentary and district elections which are scheduled to be held on October 20th this year.

In addition, thousands of candidacy forms have been so far distributed including 2,661 for parliament and 3,766 more for the district council. In between the commission received the registration forms of 169 candidates of parliament and 232 of the district council.