IEC Resumes Recounting of Kabul Votes

(Last Updated On: December 12, 2018)

Following the tensions with electoral complaints body, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Wednesday resumed recounting of the votes of parliamentary elections for Kabul.

The IEC Deputy Spokesman Zabiullah Sadat said that the commission resumed the recounting process with a new method which includes changes in the number of observers and audit teams.

The electoral complaints commission (IECC), meanwhile, said that the IEC should provide them with evidence and documents regarding Kabul votes and that use a new mechanism in this regard, adding that thereafter, the commission will reconsider its decision of invalidating the votes of parliamentary elections for Kabul.

The election observers, however, stressed that the electoral commission should announce the final results of the elections.

This comes as days earlier, the IECC said that the election commission has not provided all the necessary information to the IECC nor it has reached to an agreement to determine a timetable for recounting of Kabul votes.