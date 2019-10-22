IEC Rejects Any Breach to Digital Data Center

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) leadership along with agents of electoral candidates visited the commission digital data center on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that police Special Forces have broken the seal to only lobby after receiving approval from a security adviser of the commission.

However, officials said that no one has entered into the data center where biometric data is being transferred because there was no changes in the seal numbers.

Aurangzib, a member of the IEC said the seal was broken by security guards on duty for the night to be inside the lobby and not in the cold outside.

Mohammad Hanif Danishyar, another member of the commission said the excuse of security guards is not justifiable.

On the other hand, an agent of Abdullah’s campaign said that it is too early to say nothing illegal happened.

“If any crisis happens those who opened the data center today will be responsible,” said Younus Nawandish, an agent of Abdullah’s Stability and Partnership team.