IEC Registers Non-biomteric, Fraudulent Votes: Saadati

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2019)

Stability and Partnership electoral ticket led by Abdullah Abdullah calls on Independent Election Commission (IEC) to stop transferring voter’s data to main server.

In a press conference on Monday, the ticket’s second VP Assadulah Saadati said that they have noticed that IEC registers non-biometric votes in to the system.

“We won’t allow non-biometric, fraudulent votes to be validated at any cost,” Saadati warned.

Meanwhile, Saadati added that if IEC persists on continuing the process, it indicates that the commission is also involved in “cheating for the favor of a specific electoral team.”

This comes as the electoral management authorities have repeatedly emphasized on invalidation of non-biometric votes cast in Afghanistan’s presidential elections that took place on September 28.

