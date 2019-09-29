IEC Receives 4,000 Result Sheets through Biometric Devices

(Last Updated On: September 29, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) has received the result sheets of 4,000 polling stations through the biometric devices, a senior official said on Sunday morning.

Mawlana Mohammad Abdullah, a commissioner of the IEC told Ariana News that the result sheets received at the IEC’s national tally center are belong to those areas with fast internet connections.

In addition, he said that efforts are underway to identify the level of voter’s turnout in the presidential elections which was hold across Afghanistan on Saturday, September 28.

Meanwhile, Habib-ul-Rahman Nang the chief of IEC secretariat said that all sensitive materials will be transferred from district and provincial centers to the IEC main office in Kabul within one week.

“If we don’t receive the result sheets online from the polling stations. The biometric devices will be brought to our provincial offices and then it will automatically sent it to the main server in Kabul after an internet connection,” Mr. Nang said.

Despite of Taliban’s repeated threats, Afghans lined up at polling stations early on Saturday to cast their votes in the fourth Afghan presidential elections.

A total of 18 candidates were registered for the presidency including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. However, four candidates withdraw from the competition.

More than 9.6 million voters were registered with the Independent Election Commission to cast their votes but apparently there was a low voter turnout.

The preliminary results is scheduled to be announced on Oct. 19 and final ones on Nov. 7.

If none of the candidates win over 50 percent of votes in the first round, the two leading candidates will enter a runoff.