IEC Prepares for Possible Runoff

An official at the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) stated on Monday that preparations for a possible runoff are underway in the commission.

According to IEC commissioner, Awrang Zib, operational and training materials have arrived at IEC main headquarter in Kabul and ballot papers and results sheets would be printed after preliminary results have been announced.

“Except for ballot papers and results sheets, electoral materials like center codes, station codes, and training materials are transferred to IEC main offices and are stored in its inventory,” said Awrang Zib.

However, election watchdogs stress that IEC does not have the capability of managing a possible runoff.

“In case of a runoff, IEC cannot manage it and Afghanistan’s climate is not appropriate for it, therefore, I think the two commissions cannot reach a final decision on it for over a year from now,” said Ahmad Zubair Habib Zada, a spokesman for Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA).

Meanwhile, IEC Secretariat Head Habib Rahman Nang announced on Monday that vote recount has been completed in over 11 provinces, the process is ongoing in 17 other provinces and protesters disrupted the vote recount in five provinces of Faryab, Panjshir, Sar-e-Pul, Samangan, and Takhar.

According to IEC, preliminary results would be announced at least two days after the vote recount has been completed.

This all comes as both Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah’s team have claimed victory in the first round of 2109 Presidential Election and presidential candidates including CE Abdullah and former spy-chief Ratmatullah Nabil have boycotted the vote recounting process.

Moreover, a source told Ariana News that Abdullah Abdullah meet with Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, another presidential candidate, on Sunday night to form a coalition for a possible runoff.