IEC Postpones Results of Parliamentary Election

(Last Updated On: November 3, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has postponed the preliminary results of the last month’s parliamentary polls.

The results were expected to be announced on November 10, but it has been delayed to at least 10 days.

The IEC cited issues in “filtration and transpiration process” of ballots over the delay.

“The preliminary results [from the vote] in all provinces except Kabul will be announced on November 23, and the results from Kabul will be revealed on first day of next month,” said Sayed Hafizullah Hashimi, a Spokesman for the IEC.

He said based on the law, final results will be revealed a month after the preliminary results.

Sayed Ibrahim Sadat, head of IEC’s IT department, meanwhile, said that they have begun transferring the information being recorded in biometric devices into the server.

The long-awaited parliamentary election was held in all provinces except for Ghazni last month. late opening of polling centers, lack of election materials and failure of biometric devices were among the complaints which marred the voting process.