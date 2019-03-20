IEC Postpones Afghanistan Presidential Election to 28 September

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Wednesday announced that the country’s presidential election will be held on 28 September 2019.

Originally it was scheduled to be held on 20 April, but later it was delayed to July 20 after problems raised in using a biometric system and finalizing results of Afghan parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press conference, the IEC chairperson Hawa Alam Nuristani said that the motive behind the decision is to ensure transparency and voter registration.