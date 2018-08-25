IEC Offices in Kabul Reopened After About Two Weeks Delay

(Last Updated On: August 25, 2018 5:28 pm)

The security forces on Saturday removed the tents being set up by protesters outside the Independent Election Commission’s (IEC) offices in capital Kabul.

The tents were being set up outside the IEC in Kabul by the backers of disqualified Wolesi Jirga election candidates about two weeks ago. They wanted the panel to reverse the decision.

“All of the tents have been removed in a midnight [raid], no cases of resistance have been recorded against the individuals,” said the Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish.

Following the issue, the political parties, meanwhile, warned that if their demands were not addressed, they will stage a massive protest in front of the IEC office in Kabul.

The IEC, however, said the recent protests have left a negative impact on the working process of the commission.

Hafizullah Hashimi, a commissioner of the IEC told Ariana News that that closure of the IEC offices had challenged the appointing process of provincial commissioners and halted the voters’ list to be announced on time.

According to IECC, 35 names have been removed from the final list of candidates for the parliamentary election which is scheduled to be held on October 20.

“If we are making efforts to have a democratic system which the election is part of it, the demands [of disqualified candidates] should have been addressed and all the documents and evidence should have been presented to them,” said Imam Mohammad Warimach, former IEC’s Secretariat.