IEC National Tally Center Starts Functioning

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission’s (IEC) national tally center officially inaugurated the process of analyzing the elections data.

The national tally center is the most important department within the IEC that determines the fate of elections in Afghanistan.

Habib-ul-Rahman Nang, the Chief of IEC Secretariat told Ariana News that every result sheet and all data of the biometric devices will be analyzed at the national tally center and a digital center.

The UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto visited the tally center on Tuesday and emphasized on transparency.

Yamamoto said that IEC is the only source for the announcement of the elections result; therefore, all candidates must await for the official announcement.

He also urged all candidate agents and electoral observers to view tallying and processes at IEC.

At the same time, Hawa Alam Nuristani the Chairperson of IEC called on all candidates to respect the announcement of final result.

Despite of Taliban’s repeated threats, Afghans lined up at polling stations on September 28 to cast their votes in the fourth Afghan presidential elections.

A total of 18 candidates were registered for the presidency including President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. However, four candidates withdraw from the competition.

More than 9.6 million voters were registered with the IEC to cast their votes but apparently there was a low voter turnout.

The preliminary results is scheduled to be announced on Oct. 19 and final ones on Nov. 7.

If none of the candidates win over 50 percent of votes in the first round, the two leading candidates will enter a runoff.