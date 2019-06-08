IEC Launches Voter Registration Process

(Last Updated On: June 8, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Saturday officially launched the voter registration process across the country.

“The voter registration sites will remain open from 7 am until 4 pm and the process will end on June 28th,” said Hawa Alam Nuristani, the chairwoman of IEC.

According to the IEC, the voter registration process aims to enroll those who will become 18-years-old on the day of the election, the refugees who have newly returned to the country, or those who haven’t registered their names yet or have relocated to another location.

In addition, residents of Ghazni province will also be able to register their names for the upcoming presidential elections.

Speaking at the same event, Habib-ul-Rahman Nang, the Chief of IEC Secretariat said that the materials for voters registration have been transferred to 408 polling centers across the country.

Afghanistan’s presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28 this year.