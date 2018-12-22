IEC Kicks Off Registering Candidates for Presidential Elections

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Saturday officially began the registration process of candidates for coming presidential elections in the country.

According to the timeline of IEC, the registration process of eligible candidates for the presidential vote will end on January 2, new year.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, a deputy spokesman of the IEC said that so far at least 22 individuals have received the candidacy information package for the April presidential elections including Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Zalmai Rasool, Rahmatullah Nabil, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Shaida Abduli, Faramarz Tamana, Anwarulhaq Ahadi, and Noorulhaq Ulumi.

However, Ibrahimi said that President Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdulllah yet to get the package.

Separately, Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said that the government has asked the IEC to set a timetable for holding four elections together, which he believes the commission has failed in this regard.

Danish said the IEC has the responsibility to bring necessary reforms and that raise its capacity.

It comes as politicians and political parties have yet to form their election tickets for the coming presidential election which is scheduled to take place on April 20, next year.