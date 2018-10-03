IEC Is Not Decisive to Use Biometric System in Election: FEFA

(Last Updated On: October 3, 2018)

As the political parties are optimistic over the use of biometric system in the elections, but the electoral observing and monitoring institutions have doubts regarding the use of biometric technology in the parliamentary election.

The Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA) says there is something behind the cartons and final decision has not been made about using the biometric tech as less time remains to the Election Day.

“The commission always shows the situation vague. It does not separate black from white that we can understand the commission is definitive in using the biometric system or not. All the issues arises with conditions and the word “if”,” Yousuf Rashid, head of FEFA said.

As IEC always stresses on holding the parliamentary election in its specific time, but it has not announced its decision regarding the use of biometric technology so far.

IEC officials concern over the late arrival of biometric devices to the electoral centers across the country.

They noted that about 8400 biometric devices have reached to Kabul so far and the other 4200 devices are on the way.

“The issue of using biometric system added to the process for the transparency of election. But the election will be delayed if the materials not reach on time,” Hafizullah Hashemi, IEC spokesperson added.

It comes as the IEC announced the appointment of six experts for preparations of holding the upcoming Presidential election.