IEC Investigates to Identify Violators of Parliamentary Elections

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) is investigating to identify those staff who were involved in the electoral fraud in the Afghan parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Hawa Alam Nuristani the Chairwoman of the IEC said that the violators will be introduced to the Electoral Complaints Commission and ultimately their case will be referred to the justice.

The IEC officials have decided to investigate the case of those staff members who have misused their authority in favor or against a specific candidate, those who have lost the voters registration manuals or biometric devices or those who have kept the polling centers closed on the polling day without having a proper justification.

Enayatullah Hafiz, a presidential candidate on Wednesday urged the IEC leadership to ensure transparency in the upcoming presidential elections.

Naeem Ayoubzada, the head of a Kabul-based electoral monitoring organization said that the judicial organs should clarify the fate of the former electoral officials who are accused of mismanagement in October parliamentary elections.

He added that unless it will be impossible to bring reform or ensure transparency in the upcoming elections.

The Afghan parliamentary elections took nearly seven months until the official was able to announce the final results.