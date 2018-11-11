IEC Fires All Kabul Employees Following Election Chaos

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Sunday said that it has fired all of its employees based in Kabul over negligence in their duty.

The long-awaited parliamentary election was held in all provinces except for Ghazni last month. Late opening of polling centers, lack of election materials and failure of biometric devices were among the complaints which marred the voting process.

“The election commission has decided to remove its chief and all employees of Kabul province,” said Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, Deputy Spokesman of IEC.

The election observers said that based on the law if chiefs or employees of the election commission have neglected in their deputy, they should be referred to judiciary institutions. However, the IEC yet to take actions against its Kabul employees in this regard.

“The employees of the [election] commission who have neglected in their deputy or had weak management, they should be referred to judiciary institutions,” said Habibullah Shinwari, a member of TEFA.

The IEC, meanwhile, said that it has entered data of 500,000 biometric devices to the main server and that the ballots boxes from 27 provinces have been transferred to Kabul so far.

This comes as the commission is expected to announce the preliminary results of parliamentary elections from Kabul on December 2 and from provinces on December 10.