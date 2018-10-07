IEC Finalizes Biometric System for Election Day

(Last Updated On: October 7, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Sunday that the use of biometric technology has been finalized for the Election Day.

“Using the biometric system in the Election Day is imminent,” Hafizullah Hashemi, a member of IEC said.

There were many criticisms over the training process of electoral employees to use the biometric technology, but IEC officials emphasize that about 2000 people have been trained so far.

“The transferring process of biometric devices has been started to Nooristan, Urozgan, Badakhshan, Faryab, Ghor and Paktia,” Hashemi added.

Meanwhile, the electoral observing institutions stressed that the IEC should not be victimized of expediency by political parties in this short period of time.

“The legitimate demands must be considered and addressed, but some demands will damage the process,” Naeem Ayoub Zada, head of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) said.

The commission has received 22,000 biometric units and has started sending them to provinces. The commission is installing local languages into the devices before sending them to provinces.

The biometric units would be installed at more than 5,000 polling centers across the country on Election Day. Parliamentary elections have been scheduled for October 20.