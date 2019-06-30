IEC Fails to Publicize Voters Preliminary List as Scheduled

(Last Updated On: June 30, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has failed to publish the voters list behind the polling centers according to its preannounced electoral timeline.

The voters’ registration process for the upcoming presidential election which began on June 8 officially ended on Saturday.

Meanwhile, IEC officials say that the voters list will be published once all the data recorded at the data center.

“We will have an electronic list of the voters once all the voters’ identities recorded in our central database in Kabul,” said Habiburrahman Nang, Chief of the IEC Secretariat.

This comes as the electoral observers have always criticized IEC for violating the electoral timeline.

According to the electoral watchdogs, the absence of capacity and experience are the main reasons for violation of the election timeline.

“IEC will not succeed to make a transparent list of the voters unless they create some mechanisms, recognize the problems in the database, and have a new plan for it,” said Naeem Ayoubzada, head of a Kabul-based electoral monitoring organization.

Despite the problems, IEC stresses on holding the presidential election on September 28; however, experts are uncertain if IEC can make it.