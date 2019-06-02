IEC Fails to Provide Satisfactory Information to Media

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2019)

The election observers believe that the leadership of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) is not committed to providing information to the media.

Based on the new procedures, the IEC Chief at the same time works as the spokesperson of the commission.

However, IEC Chief has had attended fewer press conferences.

Meanwhile, the election observers say that despite the passage of three months since the beginning new members of the IEC, the process of providing information is weak.

“Fear from the questions by media, desperation of the information, lack of having all the information by the Chief, and being overwhelmed with the measure of the tasks can be the reason behind the failure of IEC in providing the information,” said Yousuf Rashid, CEO of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA).

The Chief of IEC Media Committee stresses that the case would be seriously followed after receiving the complaints on lack of providing information by IEC.

“The philosophy of providing information has been mentioned in the procedures and it is our responsibility to assess your complaints based on the rules and procedures,” said Rafi Sediqi, IEC Media Committee Chief.

This comes as the journalists complain about the problem of accessing the information in IEC and say that in spite of the repeated calls and contacts, IEC does not answer them.