IEC Extends Elections to Sunday Due to Issues at Polling Centers  

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has extended voting in the parliamentary elections to Sunday in some polling centers after technical and organizational problems stopped people casting their vote in some polling centers on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, the IEC chief Abdulbadi Sayad said the voting process will continue till Sunday in those voting centers which failed to get opened until 01:00 pm today, adding that the voting was also extended to 8 pm in polling centers which opened late today.

The elections were kicked off in all provinces with the exception of Ghazni and Kandahar provinces due to security threats.

Lack of election materials, late opening of polling stations and IEC staff’s lack of familiarity to properly use the biometric devices at voting centers were the major issue which angered voters and forced the IEC to apologize for the nation.

Government Officials Cast Their Vote in Kabul

President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Second Vice President Sarwar Danish, National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and some other government officials on Saturday cast their vote at polling centers in Kabul.

Speaking to journalists President Ghani called on the nation to use their right and vote in the parliamentary elections. He thanked the security forces, IEC staff, and the people for paving the ground for the elections despite security risks.

“I just voted. And I thank the ANDSF, the IEC staff, and the great people of Afghanistan who made it possible to vote despite the risks involved. Today we proved together that we uphold democracy. With casting our ballots without fear we honor the sacrifices of the fallen,” Ghani tweeted.

Chief Executive Abdullah also thanked the security force for their efforts in the election process.

Abdullah said that there have been some issues in the voting process, but he said the IEC is handling it and people are voting despite risks.

‘We are proud of this nation. Our nation is rejecting the enemies by participating in elections,’ he said.

Abdullah also expressed condolences over the death of General Abdul Raziq, former police chief of Kandahar. He said the Afghan people showed that they value the patriotic sons of this country.

After casting his vote, NSA Mohib, meanwhile, said that “enemies” should know that their threats did not deter the Afghan people from determining our own future.

“Thanks to our brave ANDSF for protecting this critical national process. Long live Afghanistan!,” he tweeted.