IEC Drops More than 600,000 Registered IDs

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Monday announced a list of 8.8 million voters for the upcoming parliamentary polls, dropping more than IDs registered for voting during the data entry process.

The list of 8,800,000 registered IDs was announced after being entered into IEC’s database which includes 64 percent male and 34 percent female voters.

“We made our assessment and it shows that 8.8 million voters are accurate and more than 600,000 were declared invalid,” said IEC Chief Gulajan Abdul Badi Sayad.

The IEC Operational Deputy Wasima Badghisi, however, said the registered IDs were removed from the voter registration lists after being found fake and duplicate.

In addition, the IEC is expected to announce the final list of voters after the assessment of Independent Electoral Complaint Commission (IECC).