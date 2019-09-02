IEC Dispatches Biometric Devices to 10 Provinces

(Last Updated On: September 2, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) has dispatched the voter’s biometric devices to 10 provinces so far, an official said on Monday.

Mawlana Abdullah, a member of the IEC told Ariana News that the process of transferring biometric devices to provinces is continuing.

Mr. Abdullah added that effective measures have been taken to prevent electoral fraud and violations on the polling day.

“A new program is installed in the devices. It will prevent repeated votes by one person. In addition, extra measures such as the voter’s lists have been put inside the biometric devices,” he said.

In addition, the IEC official called on the presidential candidates to provide a report of their financial expenditures for the campaign period.

“Nine candidates have not provided their reports yet which is an electoral violation. We will introduce them to the complaints commission if they fail to provide their reports,” Mr. Abdullah added.

However, a number of presidential candidates express their concerns regarding the repetition of electoral frauds in the upcoming election.

“The government must assure about the efficiency of the biometric devices. Otherwise, it will lead the election into a crisis,” said Shida Mohammad Abdali, a presidential candidate.

“Everyone can commit fraud. No one can prevent from fraud in Afghanistan even if they bring a hundred biometric devices,” said Noorullah Jalili, another presidential candidate.

This comes as the Afghan Presidential Election is scheduled to be held on September 28.