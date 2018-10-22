IEC ‘Deliberately’ Closed Voting Centers in Some Regions – Hekmatyar

(Last Updated On: October 22, 2018)

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Monday claimed that the election commission has “deliberately” closed polling stations in some regions despite being assured of the security of the centers.

More than four million people voted out of a total of 8.6 million registered voters in the parliamentary elections which was ended on Sunday.

The voting process was extended for two days, following security and technical issues. But, due to lack of election materials and closure of some voting centers not all of the registered voters have got the chance to cast their vote.

Hekmatyar said that the election commission has “deliberately” not send the election materials in some polling centers despite they have been assured of its security.

He said it was a “ridiculous” election and that it the new parliament could represent only one million people out of 30 million population.

“It [the elections] will not only solve the problems but it will also increase the issues,” Hekmatyar said.

The election commission, however, admitted that in some polling stations lacked election materials and some centers remained closed.

“The election materials were not sent to 97 polling centers on the first day of the voting but it was opened on the second day,” said the chairman of the commission Abdulbadi Sayad.