IEC, CSO Amend Voters’ List For Upcoming Presidential Election

The officials of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) say that they have received the voters’ list of all the provinces and have sent them to the Central Statistics Organization (CSO) to void the fake lists.

They add that the voters’ list will be finalized in the near future.

“The technical teams of the two institutions [IEC and CSO] are working intensively together on the voters’ lists. We are sure that the list will be finalized soon so that the procurements which depend on it can be prepared,” said Habiburrhaman Nang, Chief of the IEC Secretariat.

Meanwhile, CSO has not shared any information regarding the procedure of amending the voters’ list.

However, a number of the electoral tickets accuse this organization of siding President Ghani.

‘The process of the election is not transparent. All the required guarantees to the presidential candidates have not been given. Therefore, we consult with the people so that to prevent the country to be taken into the darkness,” said Ahmad Wali Massoud, a presidential candidate.

“The election process has turned out to be unreliable due to the interventions. The election in which they void the votes of specific areas and keep their desired ones would not be acceptable for the people, said Mohammad Moaqiq, a member of the Peace and Moderation electoral ticket running for the second vice-presidency.

Conversely, the Presidential Palace assures that President Ghani has not the intention to interfere in the election affairs.

“The President has directed all the government offices not to interfere in the election affairs,” said Sediq Sediqqe, the Spokesperson to the President.

This comes as IEC is supposed to hold the presidential election on September 28th.