IEC Completes Its Operational, Technical Plans for Upcoming Elections

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2018)

The Independent Elections Commission (IEC) says it has completed its operational and technical plans and that ready to hold to the parliamentary elections next week in all the provinces except Ghazni.

The chairman of IEC, Abdulbadi Sayad on Tuesday that all the necessary election materials including biometric devices and voting papers have been transferred to the provinces.

He said the IEC staff and security institutions are now trying to move the electoral materials to districts and voting centers.

This comes as more than 30,000 observers have been set to oversee the voting process on Election Day.