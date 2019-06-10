IEC Blasted for Its Failure to Conduct Awareness Campaign

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has failed to implement public awareness campaigns for the voter registration process.

Mawlana Mohammad Abdullah, a member of the IEC, on Monday, said the public awareness campaigns were supposed to be started ten days before the launch of the voter registration process.

The voter registration process launched three days ago across the country but less than 2,000 voters have registered their names so far.

On Sunday, electoral observers accused IEC of wasting the amount allocated for public awareness on elections.

Daud Ali Najafi, a former IEC official said that all technical preparations for the public awareness campaigns were supposed to be finished a month ago.

“According to our findings, no campaigner has traveled to provinces and people have no awareness about the process,” said Habib Shinwari, member of a Kabul-based electoral monitoring organization.

This comes as at least $5 million has been allocated for public awareness campaign on upcoming presidential elections.