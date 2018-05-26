IEC Begins Registering Candidates for Parliamentary, District Council Elections

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2018 3:47 pm)

Candidate registration for the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections began on Saturday, as the Independent Election Commission (IEC) registered 500 names in first day to contest the legislative polls.

The parliamentary and district council elections are scheduled to be held on October 20 this year and according to IEC, the candidate registration will continue until June 12.

Afghan citizen, who is 25 or over, can register his name and contest the legislative polls. Moreover, the candidates should bear 1,000 ID cards of voters at the of registration. However, education plays no role in their candidacy status.

In first of the candidate registration drive, more than 500 individuals were registered. At the launching event, the IEC Chairman, Abdulbadi Sayad warned that no one will be allowed to use force or commit fraud in the process.

Parliament in Afghanistan is consisted of two chambers of Wolesi Jirga or Lower House and Mushrano Jirga or Upper House. The president expected to select thirty-four members of the Mushrano Jirga.