IEC Backs Plan of Holding Zone-Based Elections in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: July 03, 2018 7:41 pm)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Tuesday stressed on holding zone-based elections in Ghazni province, insisting that in the current situation the focus shouldn’t be on violation of the constitution.

Earlier, the Independent Commission for overseeing the implementation of the constitution said that the IEC has violated the article 36 of the constitution by dividing Ghazni into three electoral zones as a move for holding the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections in the province.

However, IEC sees no issue behind the plan, “if a major issue could be solved with”.

“Today we have the National Unity Government. Can we have such kind of government in the constitution? There are thousands of such cases,” said Hafizullah Hashimi, a member of the IEC. “The current situation doesn’t demand us to insist on violation of article 36th of the constitution.”

The election observes, meanwhile, said that IEC’s plan of holding zone-based elections in Ghazni could not be implemented.

“I am not sure that the election commission would be able to implement the plan and adjust itself for the October 20 elections,” said FEFA Executive Director, Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed.

“It rises spite and sensitivities. It is illegal and a mistake and insult to the constitution as well as for to eligible people in the province,” said Nayeem Ayoub Zada, head of TEFA.

This comes as based on the IEC decision, the candidates who secure majority of the votes from these zones in Ghazni will be declared as winners.