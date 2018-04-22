IEC Announces Timeline of Parliamentary, District Council Elections

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2018 6:54 pm)

Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Sunday officially outlined a new timeline for parliamentary and district council elections.

According to the new election calendar, May 26 up to June 12, 2018, is set as the period for candidates to file their nomination forms.

In addition, the commission will announce the final list of parliamentary election results on December 20 and final district council results on January 24, 2019.

Surprisingly, the IEC has set different educational conditions for parliament and district council nominees. Based on the new conditions, the nominees for district councils must have a certificate of high school while educational background is not a must for parliament nominees.

Officials in the IEC also expressed their concerns regarding the slow turnout at voter registration centers across the country.

“If people continue to be reckless and have less confidence on the election process, unqualified nominees may find their ways to the parliament and district councils,” the IEC Chief Gula Jaan Abdul Badi Sayad said.

“Possibly some of the candidates will have a lot of supporters on the election day, but if they don’t register themselves at the polling centers, they cannot vote,” the IEC operational deputy Wasima Badghisi added.

During the last eight days, more than 230 thousand people have enrolled themselves at the voter registration centers which is said to be insignificant.

Now, IEC plans to use new tactics for public awareness including the distribution of informative leaflets through helicopters in order to encourage voter turnout.