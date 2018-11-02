IEC Announces Timeline for Upcoming Presidential Election

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Friday announced a timeline for the upcoming presidential election which is set for April next year.

According to the IEC timeline, the presidential election will be held on April 20th and its final results will be announced on May 30th next year. If the candidates failed to earn required votes, the second round of the election will be held on June 13th.

In addition, the voter registration drive for the presidential election will begin from 15th December until 30th.

Following the issue, the IEC chairman Abdulbadi Sayad said that their international partners can pick whether to hold the presidential election together with polling in Ghazni province or with district council election.

The Operational Deputy Head of the IEC Wasima Badghisi, meanwhile, stressed that holding the presidential and district council elections at the same date could be easier from financial, security and turnout perspectives.

“If we don’t hold the district council elections on April 20th, then we might violate the law,” she said.

This comes as people’s concern of fraud in the upcoming presidential elections, following the parliamentary election marred by technical and management issues.