IEC Announces Nov 14 as New Date for Preliminary Results

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) officially announced November 14 as the new date for preliminary results.

The Chairperson of IEC Hawa Alam Nuristani made the announcement during a press conference on Sunday.

The German company Dermalog was expected to deliver data cleaned up of duplicate votes last night, but asked for more days.

Once the deduplication process ended, the IEC will recount votes of those polling stations where paper result-sheets are different from biometric data.

The recount process will happen in the IEC provincial centers where new result sheets will be drawn and will be sent to IEC national tally center in Kabul.

On Sunday, Daud Sultanzoy a member of Ghani’s State-Builder team criticized the new timeline and the time-consuming cleaning up process.

“They have to identify why they need extra-time,” Sultanzoy said.

On the other hand, Younus Nawandish a member of Abdullah’s Stability and Partnership campaign expressed his concerns regarding the vote-recounting process in the provinces.

“Those who were involved in electoral fraud must not be involved in vote recounting process. Their jobs must be suspended,” Nawandish said.

The preliminary result of Afghanistan’s presidential election was scheduled to be announced on October 19 but it didn’t happened due to technical problems with vote transferring.