IEC Announces New Parliamentary Election Date

(Last Updated On: March 30, 2018 3:03 pm)

The Independent Elections Commission (IEC) has announced a new date for the long waited parliamentary and district council elections -9 October 2018.

“All preparations have been taken for holding the elections. But any delay or change in this date will make holding the elections impossible in the current year,” said Gula Jan Abdul Badi Sayad, The chairman of IEC.

The International Community also insists on holding the Afghan elections in October.

The European Union stated that more than 15 million Euros have been allocated for the parliamentary and district council elections.

“Elections for parliament and districts must take place in 2018. There is no plan (B) or other option. Now IEC is fully capable of doing it. Of course, they are working hard. It will be a very serious situation that the election not to be held on time,” said Pierre Mayaudon, the European Union ambassador and head of the delegation.

In the meantime, the Afghan security forces are also trying to thwart security threats ahead of upcoming elections under the framework of “Nasrat” operation.

The five-year term of the current parliament ended in June 2015, but elections to choose new lawmakers got delayed amid debate on reforming the voting system among other issues.