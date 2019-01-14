IEC Announces Initial Results of Parliamentary Poll for Kabul After Months-long Delay

(Last Updated On: January 14, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Monday announced the preliminary results of parliamentary elections for Kabul after nearly three months delay.

The IEC said that 33 candidates including 24 men and nine women have secure seats in Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of the Parliament) from Kabul during the October 20 parliamentary elections.

According to IEC, the men candidates who have made it into the house include:Haji Ajmal Rahmani, Qayoum Khairkhwah, Fida Mohamad Ulfat Saleh, Javid Jaihoon, Khan Aqa Rezayee, Ramazan Bashardost, Amir Gul Shaheen, Ghulam Hussain Naseri, Mullah Mohammad Khan Ahmadi, Allah Gul Mujahid, Syed Mohammad Mohammadi, Amanullah Gozar, Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak, Qazi Mir Afghan Safi, Ajmal Gulab, Ahmad Zia Azimi Shinozada, Tawfiq Wahdat, Obaidullah Kalimzai Wardak, Hafizullah Jalili, Farhad Sediqi, Anwar Khan Oryakhail, Haji Zergai Habibi, Habib Ur Rehman Sayaf and Najibullah Nasir.

The women candidates who have secured seats include: Fatima Nazari, Mursal Nabizada, Shinkai Karo Khail, Robina Jalali, Mariam Sama, Fawzia Nasiryar Guldarayi, Salima Nikbin, Zahra Nawruzi and General Nazifa Zaki.

The Kuchi tribe candidates who have made it the parliament include: Shah Wazir Tarakhail, Habib-ur-Rahman Afghan, Mirwais Hussian Khail, Nangialai Lung, Haji Parwaiz Arabzada, Haidar Jan Naimzoi, Rasool Khan Kochi, Hamida Ahmadzai, Maryam Saliman Khail and Farzana Kuchi.

This comes as the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission had earlier said that the results may change once the commission completes the reviewing process of the complaints.