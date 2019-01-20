IEC Announces Final Election Results for Nine Provinces

(Last Updated On: January 20, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Sunday announced the final results of the Afghan parliamentary elections for nine provinces.

According to the IEC, the winning candidates in each of the nine provinces are as follows:

Daikundi – Sayed Mohammad Daud Naseri, Rayhana Azad, Ali Akbar Jamshidi and Shirin Muhseni. Laghman – Abdul Muneer Tarakhail, Muhammad Rafi Mamozay, Alem Qarar, and Zeephenon Safi. Bamyan – Mohammad Raheem Aliyar, Zaheeruddin Jan Aqa, Mohammad Jamal Fakoori Beheshti, and Naikbakht Fahimi. Jawzjan – Batur Dostum, Baktash Ischi, Muhammad Karim Jawzjani, Azizullah Ulfati, and Halima Sadaf Karimi. Samangan – Hayatullah Samangani, Makhdum Abdalullah Muhammadi, Ziauddin Zia, and Mahbooba Rahmat. Uruzgan – Besmillah Jan Mohammad, Qudratullah Raheemi, and BiBi Gulali Muhammadi. Nimruz – Farida Hamidi, Gul Ahmad Noorzad, Zabul – Abdul Qader Qalatwal, Hamidullah Tokhi, and Zahra Tokhi. Parwan – Abdul Aziz Hamayoun Hariroad, Mir Rahman Rahmani, Sediq Ahmad Osmani, Abdul Zahir Salangi, Zakia Sangin, and Samea Aziz Sadat.

Speaking at the announcement event, the IEC Chief Abdul Badi Sayad said that there will be no changes in the result of these provinces. He vowed to announce the final result of another 24 provinces in the near future.

Last week, the election commission announced the preliminary result for the capital Kabul that draw wide criticism from the protesting candidates who urged for re-election in Kabul.

The Afghan parliamentary elections were held on October 20 and 21 in 32 provinces – except in Kandahar, which was postponed by a week – and in Ghazni which is expected to be held with the Presidential election in 2019.