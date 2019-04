IEC Announces Final Election Results for Kunduz, Baghlan, Maidan Wardak, Kochi

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) in a statement on Friday announced the final results of parliamentary elections for Maidan Wardak, Kunduz, Baghlan, and Kochi constituency.

The parliamentary elections were held on October 20, 2018.

According to the statement, the following are the candidates whose names have been included in the final list of the parliamentary elections results.

Maidan Wardak:

Al-haj Abdul Ahmad Durani Abdu-Rahman Wardak Mohammad Mahdi Rasikh Halima Askari Hamida Akbar

Kunduz:

Al-haj Abdul Rauf Ebrahemi Kamal Safi Shaj Khan Sherzad Mohammaduddin Hamdar Mohammadullah batash Haji Mohammad Omar Khan Fazl Karim Aimaq Nelofar Jalali Kofi Fatima Aziz

Baghlan:

Al-haj Asadullah Shahbaz Mohammad Azim Mohseni Atiqullah Ramin Al-haj Mamour Ahmadzai Mohammad Nasim Modabbir Al-haj Ostad Abdurasiq Hashemi Shukria Essa Khel Noria Hamidi

Kochi: