IEC Announces Electoral Campaign Expenditure Limit For Candidates

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has limited the electoral campaign expenditure for the presidential candidates to 44,783,555 Afghanis (around 560,144 USD).

Based on the IEC timeline, the presidential electoral campaigns by the candidates are going to start on the 28th of July.

“The limit has been determined in consultation with the international commissioners. All the candidates have to report their expenditures transparently to the commission,” said Habiburrahman Nang, the Secretariat Chief of the IEC.

However, it seems that the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) is not stratified with the decision of IEC and is concerned for the absence of cooperation between these electoral commissions in terms of making the decision.

Meanwhile, the absence of security and the insurgents are considered to be serious threats on the way of campaigns by the presidential candidates.

However, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) says that it will provide security to all summits of the presidential candidates.

“An inclusive security plan has been taken so the election to be held and the people go for casting their votes,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, the Spokesperson to MoD.

This comes as the campaign expenditure limit was around 10 million Afghanis for each candidate in the election of 2014.