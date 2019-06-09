IEC Accused of Wasting Public Awareness Budget

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2019)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has invested $5 million for the voter registration process but electoral observers claim that most of the amount is being wasted.

According to the electoral watchdogs, the recruitment of more than 9,00 staff for public awareness about voter registration process seems to be untrue because people have less information about the process.

Fazel Ahmad Manawi, a former IEC official on Sunday said that the amount allocated for the public awareness is spent for idle and the upcoming presidential election will be more problematic than the previous elections in the country.

“I afraid the public awareness campaigners would be ghost employees once again and the budget will be embezzled by specific individuals,” said Yousuf Rasheed, the CEO of the Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA).

Rasheed reasoned that with the ongoing security threats, the public awareness campaigners cannot even go to the districts of the capital Kabul.

Meanwhile, Habib-ul-Rahman Nang, the Chief of IEC Secretariat said that the commission has spent 4,00 million Afghanis for the public awareness.

This comes a day after IEC officially launched the voter registration process across the country.

Hawa Alam Nuristani, the Chairwoman of IEC said the voter registration sites will remain open from 7 am until 4 pm and the process will end on June 28th.