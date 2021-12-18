IEA’s UN ‘appointee’ questions organization’s neutrality

(Last Updated On: December 18, 2021)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has objected to the appointment of Naseer Ahmad Faiq as Afghanistan’s Envoy to the UN, stating it “questions” the UN’s “neutrality”.

Faiq took over the leadership of Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on Friday after Ghulam Mohammad Isaczai, appointed by the former government, stepped down from the post.

Hours later, IEA’s designated representative to the UN Suhail Shaheen called on the United Nations to give Afghanistan’s seat to the current government in Afghanistan.

He wrote on his Twitter: “UN is a World Body and its credibility lies in its neutrality. I request it to prove its neutrality by giving the seat of Afghanistan at UN to the current

government in Afghanistan which has sovereignty and writ all over the country.”

“Rules should supersede political preferences. Otherwise, its neutrality will be questioned,” Shaheen tweeted.