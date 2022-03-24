IEA’s supreme leader chairs major cabinet meeting

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Thursday that a cabinet meeting of the IEA was chaired by Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, in Kandahar province this week and lasted for three days.

According to a statement issued by the IEA on Thursday, the meeting was attended by IEA’s Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund, his deputies, ministers, department heads and organization representatives including IEA’s spokesmen and other officials.

During the meeting, laws and policies of the offices of the IEA, interacting with the people, finding basic solutions to economic problems, gathering of all the Mujahideen of the IEA and recruiting and organizing them in the security departments were discussed.

“In general in order to better advance all government affairs, necessary guidance was given and important decisions were made in the meeting,” the statement read.

According to the statement Haibatullah also gave specific instructions to the relevant departments on implementing Islamic law in the country in order to maintain security.

The Economic Commission, chaired by Abdul Ghani Baradar, First Deputy Prime Minister, was tasked with attracting domestic and foreign investment for the country’s economic growth and prosperity, to pave the way for electricity generation, road construction and proper mining; planning for all economic projects and creating possible facilities.

“Administrative Commission headed by Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, tasked to take the necessary steps to reform the administrative systems and solve problems in the financial and other sectors, and then to share it with the leadership,” the IEA statement said.

Also, in the cabinet meeting, instructions were given about rounding up and treating drug addicts and preventing the purchase and sale of drugs in the country.

The statement further said that the Supreme Leader instructed all ministers, officials, and relevant departments to protect weapons, vehicles, and other government equipment, and to be careful with the national treasury.

“If he can, he will determine a salary for each Afghan, both men and women, because he understands the problems and issues of his poor nation.”

“However, since the Islamic Emirate is still economically weak, the people must cooperate with their system, try to collect tithes and zakat and spend it properly, and the institutions must refrain from extravagance and excessive spending,” Haibatullah said, as quoted in the statement.