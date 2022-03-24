Latest News
IEA’s supreme leader chairs major cabinet meeting
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said Thursday that a cabinet meeting of the IEA was chaired by Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, in Kandahar province this week and lasted for three days.
According to a statement issued by the IEA on Thursday, the meeting was attended by IEA’s Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund, his deputies, ministers, department heads and organization representatives including IEA’s spokesmen and other officials.
During the meeting, laws and policies of the offices of the IEA, interacting with the people, finding basic solutions to economic problems, gathering of all the Mujahideen of the IEA and recruiting and organizing them in the security departments were discussed.
“In general in order to better advance all government affairs, necessary guidance was given and important decisions were made in the meeting,” the statement read.
According to the statement Haibatullah also gave specific instructions to the relevant departments on implementing Islamic law in the country in order to maintain security.
The Economic Commission, chaired by Abdul Ghani Baradar, First Deputy Prime Minister, was tasked with attracting domestic and foreign investment for the country’s economic growth and prosperity, to pave the way for electricity generation, road construction and proper mining; planning for all economic projects and creating possible facilities.
“Administrative Commission headed by Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister, tasked to take the necessary steps to reform the administrative systems and solve problems in the financial and other sectors, and then to share it with the leadership,” the IEA statement said.
Also, in the cabinet meeting, instructions were given about rounding up and treating drug addicts and preventing the purchase and sale of drugs in the country.
The statement further said that the Supreme Leader instructed all ministers, officials, and relevant departments to protect weapons, vehicles, and other government equipment, and to be careful with the national treasury.
“If he can, he will determine a salary for each Afghan, both men and women, because he understands the problems and issues of his poor nation.”
“However, since the Islamic Emirate is still economically weak, the people must cooperate with their system, try to collect tithes and zakat and spend it properly, and the institutions must refrain from extravagance and excessive spending,” Haibatullah said, as quoted in the statement.
Mullah Baradar meets with visiting Chinese FM in Kabul
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul on Thursday morning where he met Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials including acting deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the office of the deputy prime minister confirmed.
During the meeting, Baradar assured China that no actions against China will be carried out from Afghanistan and instead Kabul only wants good relations.
“Afghanistan and China have good and historical relations, and Islamic Emirate wants expansion of these relations,” said Baradar.
Wang meanwhile praised the IEA for ensuring security in Afghanistan, and said China is ready to expand trade ties with Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the office of the deputy prime minister, China will invest in the mining and energy sectors in the country and will establish economic zones.
During the meeting, China’s FM said that “extraction of Mes Aynak will start soon.”
The Chinese foreign minister was welcomed to Afghanistan at the oKabul airport on Thursday. He was met by Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister.
Wang and Muttaqi also met for talks and discussed a number of issues, the deputy prime minister’s office said.
This comes after officials confirmed last week that China’s mining company Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) will open an office in Kabul by the end of this month.
Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said on Saturday that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has assessed the agreement on Mes Aynak copper project in Logar province and has found no problems.
He said that mining at Mes Aynak, which holds an estimated 11.08 million tonnes of copper, will begin soon.
A consortium of MCC and Jiangxi Copper took on a 30-year lease for Mes Aynak in 2008. However, due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, the mine has not been actively worked.
OIC adopts Islamabad Declaration, welcomes new Afghan trust fund
The two-day meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers wrapped up on Wednesday in Islamabad after delegates adopted the 70 point Islamabad Declaration, which also touched on Afghanistan.
OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, while speaking at a press conference at the end of the 48th meeting of this 57-member body, said: “We shall continue dialogue with the authorities in Afghanistan, with international partners, with the objective to achieve peace, security and development in this member country of the OIC.”
Forty-six countries participated at a ministerial level, while the other countries were represented by senior officials.
Nearly 800 delegates attended the meeting hosted by Islamabad.
The meeting agenda included deliberations on the situation in Palestine, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Afghanistan.
Also, issues pertaining to Africa and Muslims in Europe and developments in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Syria were taken up at the meeting.
Islamophobia, international terrorism and cooperation in economic, cultural, social, humanitarian, and scientific domains were the other subjects that were discussed.
A wide-ranging Islamabad Declaration containing as many as 70 points was adopted at the meeting by the conference.
Islamabad Declaration underscored strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Afghanistan.
“We affirm our abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and express the confidence that the resilient Afghan people will continue to steer their country on the path to progress and prosperity. We recognize that sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan can only be assured through formation of a comprehensive, broad-based and inclusive government with the participation of all Afghan ethnicities,” the declaration read.
“We underline the importance of full respect for the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and persons belonging to ethnic, religious and cultural minorities.
“We commend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for convening and Pakistan for hosting the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, on 19 December 2021, to mobilize humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan; note with apperception its decisions including the appointment of the Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General on Afghanistan, establishment of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund and Afghanistan Food Security Programme, and the strengthening of the OIC Mission in Kabul,” read the declaration.
“We appreciate the assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the office of the OIC Special Envoy on Afghanistan.
“We welcome the operationalization of the Humanitarian Trust Fund during the 48th CFM, and in this regard appreciate the pivotal role of the Islamic Development Bank. We appreciate the first important contribution received in the Trust Fund from Nigeria.
“We reiterate our call to the OIC Member States and other international partners to contribute generously to the Trust Fund, which would help alleviate the urgent humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and to provide them opportunities for progress and development,” read the declaration.
“We underline that Afghanistan’s early access to its financial resources is critical in preventing an economic meltdown and exacerbation of the humanitarian situation; and call for the return of the frozen national assets of Afghanistan to its people to whom they rightfully belong.
“We reaffirm the importance of ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used as a platform or safe haven by any terrorist group, in particular Al-Qaeda, Daesh and its affiliates, ETIM, and TTP; and urge the international community to remain cautious against the possibility of incitement and the role of spoilers, both inside and outside the country, to derail efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan,” read the declaration.
IEA’s move to extend ban on teenage girls from going to school sparks outcry
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) move Wednesday to extend the ban for teenage girls to attend school has sparked widespread reaction both locally and internationally.
Afghan girls were particularly disappointed by the last minute announcement Wednesday, that until further notice they would not be allowed to return to school.
Teachers and students from three high schools around Kabul said girls had returned in excitement to campuses on Wednesday morning, but were ordered to go home, Reuters reported. They said many students left in tears.
“We all got disappointed and we all became totally hopeless when the principal told us, she was also crying,” said a student, not being named for security reasons.
The international community has made the education of girls a key demand for any future recognition of the IEA administration, which took over the country in August as foreign forces withdrew. The United Nations and the United States condemned the reported closures on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Education had announced last week that schools for all students, including girls, would open around the country on Wednesday after months of restrictions on education for high school-aged girls.
On Tuesday evening a Ministry of Education spokesman released a video congratulating all students on their returning to class.
However, on Wednesday a Ministry of Education notice said schools for girls would be closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture, according to Bakhtar News, a government news agency.
“We inform all girls high schools and those schools that are having female students above class six that they are off until the next order,” said the notice.
The country’s ministry of education spokesman did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment. A Taliban administration source confirmed to Reuters that schools for girls in Kabul would be closed for now, without elaborating.
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), was one of the first to react to the news.
According to a statement issued by UNAMA, the organization stated: “The UN in Afghanistan deplores today’s reported announcement by the Taliban (IEA) that they are further extending their indefinite ban on female students above the 6th grade being permitted to return school.”
The US Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, Ian McCary, currently based in Qatar, said in a tweet that he was deeply troubled by the reports.
“This is very disappointing & contradicts many Taliban (IEA) assurances & statements,” he said.
Schoolgirls around the country meanwhile have called on the IEA to reopen schools for them.
Education officials in provinces have also said that they are waiting for orders from the ministry of education on when to reopen girls schools.
Reacting to the move, former president Hamid Karzai called for all secondary and high schools for girls to be reopened.
Karzai said it was deplorable that girls schools remain closed, and called on the Islamic Emirate to not help promote the agenda of those who want a “needy” and “subordinate” Afghanistan. All girls’ schools should be opened, he tweeted.
US special envoy Rina Amiri also criticized IEA for their decision.
“The reported failure to open schools for girls above Grade 6 across the country not only weakens confidence in the Taliban’s commitments but further dashes the hopes of families for a better future for their daughters,” Amiri said.
Heather Barr, director of the Women’s Observatory for Human Rights, also called the decision “cruel.”
“It is difficult to think of an explanation [in this context] other than intentional oppression,” she tweeted.
Amnesty International has also expressed “deep concern” over the complete reversal of the authorities ‘decision to reopen girls’ schools in Afghanistan. The international community has called for immediate action to educate Afghan girls.
German ambassador-designate to Afghanistan Markus Potzel tweeted that girls’ schools beyond Grade 6 remaining closed is not only a blow for Afghan girls who want to study and pursue careers, but it also contradicts the previous announcements made by the Islamic Emirate.
