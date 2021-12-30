IEA’s supreme leader calls on officials to adhere to amnesty orders

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2021)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesmen and sources have published a document containing recommendations made by the IEA’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada on certain issues including that of amnesty.

The recommendations were reportedly made by Mullah Akhundzada at a large gathering of IEA officials in Kandahar recently, where he called on officials to respect his call for amnesty.

Some of the recommendations made also relate to the IEA’s internal relations.

According to the IEA, Mullah Akhundzada advised IEA forces to respect his call for amnesty and stressed that former government employees should not be punished for “previous crimes”.

According to a text published by Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the IEA’s political office, Mullah Akhundzada said that everyone in the country must be respected and that the dignity of the people in the country should be maintained and that no Afghans should leave the country.

He called on IEA officials, scholars, tribal elders, governors and district governors to convince those who want to leave the country to stay at home.

He also called on IEA officials to become a “safe haven” for the people and to preserve their dignity; because all Afghans expect this of them.

The IEA leader has also made some recommendations regarding their internal relations. He told IEA officials that they may not assume responsibility themselves but that if the elders gave them responsibilities, they would obey their orders.

Mullah Akhundzada has instructed his people to carry out their assigned responsibilities in accordance with the principles and procedures laid out by the IEA and to refrain from acting randomly.

“Do some kind of responsibility that you can see with open eyes tomorrow,” he said. “Always seek the advice of scholars in order to take better responsibility.”

The IEA leader has advised his people to think of all Afghans as their brothers.

He also called on the people under his command to ensure the people aren’t suppressed, and to refrain from beating them.

The IEA officials have been advised by their leader to not use the “tools provided by Allah” for “oppression and exaggeration” purposes and to exercise patience when carrying out their duties.

The IEA leader also stressed: “Fight for justice together and give everyone their dues. Do not coerce in responsibility, do not be individualistic and do not assign duties to anyone based on language and ethnicity, but assign duties based on talent.

“Respect the elders, do not complain about them, be honored and do not do anything without the permission of the elders.”

Mullah Akhundzada also stressed the need for good coordination between IEA officials and for them to refrain from interfering in each other’s affairs.

He also said officials are to observe good morals and to ensure the safety of the people during night patrols and to remain committed to the IEA government.

He concluded by stressing that the IEA was in for a big test, and urged officials “to pass the test”. He said: “Let’s make a good history.”

Soon after their takeover of Kabul, the IEA announced a general amnesty but reports have indicated that some former military personnel have carried out assassinations, targeting IEA forces.

The IEA however denies these allegations. Meanwhile, some IEA members in the provinces have also complained about injustice and the unfair distribution of privileges, facilities and power among their ranks.

Last month, Human Rights Watch issued a report that said the amnesty promised by the IEA had not stopped local commanders from targeting former soldiers and police.

HRW accused the leadership of “condoning” the “deliberate” killings.

According to the HRW report, published on Tuesday, the targeted killings have continued under the IEA administration, with more than 100 people being killed or having disappeared across four provinces – Ghazni, Helmand, Kunduz, and Kandahar – between mid-August and November.

“The Taliban (IEA) leadership’s promised amnesty has not stopped local commanders from summarily executing or disappearing former Afghan security force members,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director for HRW.