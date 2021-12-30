Latest News
IEA’s supreme leader calls on officials to adhere to amnesty orders
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesmen and sources have published a document containing recommendations made by the IEA’s supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada on certain issues including that of amnesty.
The recommendations were reportedly made by Mullah Akhundzada at a large gathering of IEA officials in Kandahar recently, where he called on officials to respect his call for amnesty.
Some of the recommendations made also relate to the IEA’s internal relations.
According to the IEA, Mullah Akhundzada advised IEA forces to respect his call for amnesty and stressed that former government employees should not be punished for “previous crimes”.
According to a text published by Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the IEA’s political office, Mullah Akhundzada said that everyone in the country must be respected and that the dignity of the people in the country should be maintained and that no Afghans should leave the country.
He called on IEA officials, scholars, tribal elders, governors and district governors to convince those who want to leave the country to stay at home.
He also called on IEA officials to become a “safe haven” for the people and to preserve their dignity; because all Afghans expect this of them.
The IEA leader has also made some recommendations regarding their internal relations. He told IEA officials that they may not assume responsibility themselves but that if the elders gave them responsibilities, they would obey their orders.
Mullah Akhundzada has instructed his people to carry out their assigned responsibilities in accordance with the principles and procedures laid out by the IEA and to refrain from acting randomly.
“Do some kind of responsibility that you can see with open eyes tomorrow,” he said. “Always seek the advice of scholars in order to take better responsibility.”
The IEA leader has advised his people to think of all Afghans as their brothers.
He also called on the people under his command to ensure the people aren’t suppressed, and to refrain from beating them.
The IEA officials have been advised by their leader to not use the “tools provided by Allah” for “oppression and exaggeration” purposes and to exercise patience when carrying out their duties.
The IEA leader also stressed: “Fight for justice together and give everyone their dues. Do not coerce in responsibility, do not be individualistic and do not assign duties to anyone based on language and ethnicity, but assign duties based on talent.
“Respect the elders, do not complain about them, be honored and do not do anything without the permission of the elders.”
Mullah Akhundzada also stressed the need for good coordination between IEA officials and for them to refrain from interfering in each other’s affairs.
He also said officials are to observe good morals and to ensure the safety of the people during night patrols and to remain committed to the IEA government.
He concluded by stressing that the IEA was in for a big test, and urged officials “to pass the test”. He said: “Let’s make a good history.”
Soon after their takeover of Kabul, the IEA announced a general amnesty but reports have indicated that some former military personnel have carried out assassinations, targeting IEA forces.
The IEA however denies these allegations. Meanwhile, some IEA members in the provinces have also complained about injustice and the unfair distribution of privileges, facilities and power among their ranks.
Last month, Human Rights Watch issued a report that said the amnesty promised by the IEA had not stopped local commanders from targeting former soldiers and police.
HRW accused the leadership of “condoning” the “deliberate” killings.
According to the HRW report, published on Tuesday, the targeted killings have continued under the IEA administration, with more than 100 people being killed or having disappeared across four provinces – Ghazni, Helmand, Kunduz, and Kandahar – between mid-August and November.
“The Taliban (IEA) leadership’s promised amnesty has not stopped local commanders from summarily executing or disappearing former Afghan security force members,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director for HRW.
China’s aid gets distributed to needy families in Kabul
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) on Wednesday distributed aid, donated by China, to about 1,000 needy and internally displaced (IDPs) families in Kabul.
Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, the Acting Minister for the MoRR, stated that the aid packages – including rice, coats, and blankets – were distributed to vulnerable families.
“We gathered people, needy families, and orphans and distributed blankets, rice and coats to as many as around a thousand people,” Haqqani said.
Meanwhile, a representative of the Chinese Embassy in Kabul, stated that China will continue providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.
“This is part of our humanitarian assistance [campaign] to the people of Afghanistan. We will provide further aid to the Afghans as we know that the people of Afghanistan are facing severe economic difficulties,” he said.
Qatar, Turkey and UAE in talks to operate Kabul airport
Qatar, Turkey, and the UAE are reportedly in discussions with Afghan officials to operate Kabul’s main airport, Turkey’s Daily Sabah reported on Monday, citing comments made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Numerous reports have emerged in recent weeks that Qatar and Turkey have been in talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government about taking over the operational side of the airport.
“It is normal that different countries make offers during that process,” Daily Sabah cited Cavusoglu.
This comes after Qatar and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between themselves over operating five airports in Afghanistan, but they have yet to reach an agreement with the IEA.
“Our friends in Doha continued to discuss what can be done if the joint company [of Qatar and Turkey] take on the operation of the airport,” said Cavusoglu.
Meanwhile, the Daily Sabah reported that airport operations had been on the agenda of a recent meeting between UAE’s ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara last month.
“They (UAE) said we may operate the airport trilaterally,” said Cavusoglu.
But he added that no serious discussion over such a scenario had so far taken place.
Muttaqi and Akhund meet UAE delegation, discusses bilateral relations
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met on Wednesday with a delegation from the United Arab Emirates led by Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.
The foreign ministry said that during the meeting, held in Kabul, they discussed economic cooperation and bilateral relations.
According to the Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Muttaqi said that the UAE was in a very good position and could play a role as a gateway for Afghanistan to trade with the world.
“The UAE is in a good position and will serve as a gateway for Afghanistan to increase our exports,” Muttaqi said.
Referring to trade relations between the two countries, Hammad Al Shamsi also mentioned his country’s cooperation and investment in the economic, education, technical and agricultural sectors.
This comes amid ongoing negotiations between Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates for the management of Kabul Airport and four other Afghan airports.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has said that the United Arab Emirates is also interested in participating in the management of the airports, and that companies from the three countries may reach a joint agreement on the management of the airports.
Afghan Prime Minister Mullah Akhund on Wednesday also met with Al Shamsi, and discussed bilateral relations, said Mohammad Naeem, Islamic Emirate political office spokesperson.
Al Shamsi said in the meeting with Akhund that the UAE is ready to invest in land ports in Helmand and Kandahar, and a railway and solar power system in Afghanistan, said Naeem. Deputy prime ministers Baradar and Hanafi as well as foreign minister Muttaqi were also at the meeting, Naeem said.
