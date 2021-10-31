IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2021)

We at Bayat Foundation are appealing to you, the public, around the world, to help us provide desperately needed humanitarian aid to as many Afghans as possible ahead of winter.

Bayat Foundation was established in 2006, and has helped deliver hope and support to the neediest and most at-risk Afghans over the years.

However, our support, with your help, is needed now more so than ever, as the combined shocks of drought, conflict, COVID-19 and an economic crisis in Afghanistan, have left more than half the population, an estimated 22.8 million people, extremely vulnerable and facing a record level of acute hunger.

Winter is fast approaching, which means that soon millions of people will be cut off from the world as snow and ice blankets large parts of the country.

So it is critical for us at Bayat Foundation to help relief efforts and get as much emergency aid to hungry people ahead of this fast approaching freezing winter.

Already we have successfully distributed thousands of food parcels to desperate families in Kandahar, Herat and Mazar-e-Sharif and we will continue to do so for as long as we can. (Read more here)

However, we rely heavily on members of the public and the private sector to help fund our initiatives and therefore appeal for cash donations.

Any donation, no matter how big or small, will go a long way to help feed hungry Afghans and stave off what experts have called a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

So, we appeal to you all, to please open your hearts and help us save lives as every penny helps.

We Give So They May Live

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

* Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support this initiative by the Bayat Foundation, and have agreed to be the official media partners in a bid to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible. This comes as urgent action needs to be taken.