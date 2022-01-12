Latest News
IEA’s higher education minister confirms public universities to reopen soon
Mawlavi Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the Islamic Emirate’s acting minister of higher education, said the reason for the closure of state universities was because of financial problems but stated these issues would be resolved and the education facilities would reopen soon.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul on Wednesday, Haqqani said that there are 40 public and 150 private universities in Afghanistan, all of which will be operational from September. He said government universities will soon reopen.
Haqqani said the Ministry of Higher Education was committed to standardizing all educational institutions in the country and that private universities without licenses would no longer have the right to enroll new students.
He said efforts were being made to make Afghanistan’s education system competitive with the rest of the world. He also said scholarships for Afghan students have been discussed with officials from the Ministries of Higher Education of Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and the European Union.
Haqqani reiterated that the country’s education system is based on the Islamic system and that all Sharia and Islamic laws must be observed at educational institutions.
Uzbekistan’s electricity supply to Afghanistan drops by 60%
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has announced that Uzbekistan has reduced its electricity exports to Afghanistan by 60% “without coordination.”
DABS said in a statement on Wednesday that Uzbek officials said the reason for this was due to technical problems.
The statement quoted Uzbek officials as saying that a technical problem had arisen at the Marjan power station, which had reduced the amount of electricity for exports to Afghanistan.
Uzbek officials have said the problem is being attended to and that hopefully the electricity supply to Afghanistan will return to normal within the next two or three days.
DABS said that due to the reduction of electricity imported from Uzbekistan, electricity in 16 provinces has been cut and that widespread power outages are in place.
Afghanistan relies heavily on imported electricity from Central Asian countries.
Kabul in particular faces major power shortages during both winter and summer.
The drop in supply meanwhile comes just days after DABS officials called on politicians, former government officials and businessmen to settle their outstanding bills with the power supply company.
The company issued a statement saying that Breshna’s one-month deadline had expired for debtors and that they should not miss their last opportunity to pay their electricity debts.
Abdul Rahman Rahmani, head of the business department, said that financial problems and non-payment of bills had created major problems for DABS.
Rahmani said that getting payment in full from former politicians, officials and members of the public was the only way to resolve the power supply company’s financial woes.
IEA demands return of dozens of aircraft parked in neighboring countries
Afghanistan’s ruling Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government has asked Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to return Afghan Air Force planes and helicopters that were flown to neighboring countries by fleeing pilots in August last year as the former government in Kabul collapsed.
Addressing a Ministry of Defense ceremony in Kabul on Tuesday, IEA Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob said his government would never agree to the aircraft being seized or used by the two countries.
“I respectfully call on [Uzbekistan and Tajikistan] not to test our patience and not to force us to take all possible retaliatory steps [to retake the aircraft],” Yaqoob said without elaborating further.
U.S.-trained Afghan air force pilots flew themselves and their families to Uzbekistan aboard more than 40 aircraft, including A-29 light attack planes and Black Hawk helicopters, just days before the IEA takeover of the country on August 15.
Uzbek authorities reported in early September they had deported hundreds of Afghan pilots and their families for illegally flying into the county aboard military aircraft.
The Afghan citizens were reportedly transferred to a U.S. military base in the United Arab Emirates under an arrangement Washington negotiated with Uzbekistan to move more than 450 Afghans.
But the fate of the aircraft remains unclear. Before the fall of the government in August, Afghanistan had more than 164 active aircraft, a large number of which were flown out of the country. Only 81 were left behind, according to Afghan media reports.
UN distributes ‘winterization’ kits to Afghans in need
A video released by the United Nations on Tuesday showed UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) distributing so-called ‘winterization kits’ to families living in camps in Herat province.
The video taken on January 4 shows UNICEF distributing the kits to vulnerable families with pregnant women, families with children with disabilities, female headed households, and others, Reuters reported.
“The kits are part of UNICEF’s emergency response to keep vulnerable children, mothers and families protected during the harsh winter in Afghanistan,” a statement read.
The UN winterization campaign comes as the Biden administration on Tuesday said it plans to donate an extra $308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, bringing total U.S. aid for the impoverished country and Afghan refugees in the region to nearly $782 million since October.
The Unites States is also providing one million additional coronavirus vaccine doses to Afghanistan, bringing the total to 4.3 million doses, the White House said.
The assistance from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be channeled through independent humanitarian organizations to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services, the government said.
The United Nations says nearly 23 million people – about 55-percent of the population – are facing extreme levels of hunger, with nearly 9 million at risk of famine as winter takes hold.
