IEA’s cabinet says innocent prisoners to be released as soon as possible
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) caretaker government’s cabinet has appointed a team to inspect prisons and detention centers in order to release “innocent” detainees as soon as possible.
The decision was made at the 17th meeting of the IEA leader’s cabinet meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister of the IEA Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
A statement issued by the IEA on Tuesday stated that the purpose of the delegation was to carry out the orders of Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the IEA’s supreme leader.
The IEA cabinet also ordered all relevant institutions in December not to detain people for more than a determined period of time.
Following the collapse of the former government, the IEA freed most prisoners in Afghanistan.
IEA to include Istishhad battalion in new army
Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that they will create a special battalion of Istishhad (martyrdom soldiers) to be part of their future army.
During an interview with Radio RFE/RL the deputy minister of information and culture and spokesperson of the IEA Zabiullah Mujahid said that the battalion will be part of their special forces and will fall under the defense ministry.
“Our Mujahideen, who are in the martyrdom battalions, are also in the army; but they will include Special Forces; all of them will fall under the ministry of defense; these forces will be created in special numbers and will be used for special operations,” Mujahid told RFE/RL.
But Mujahid did not elaborate on the specific operations these soldiers will carry out.
On the subject of women and former officers in the IEA’s army, Mujahid acknowledged that women will be recruited based on need, and troops with expert skills who were in the former army will also be recruited.
Earlier, the defense ministry of the IEA said that they are working on building a 100,000-member army that will be fully equipped.
Meanwhile, Qari Fasihuddin, chief of staff of the IEA recently told Al Jazeera that they planned to build a 150,000-strong army.
According to the latest reports from the ministry of defense and the National Security Council of Afghanistan, Afghanistan had 350,000 troops under the previous government.
Pakistan FM concedes discord exists with IEA over border fence
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday Islamabad would continue fencing the border with Afghanistan while hoping that contentious issues would be resolved with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities through diplomatic channels.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Qureshi said: “We have erected the fence and we will continue to fence the border.”
Dawn News reported that there have been reports of IEA forces trying to prevent workers from erecting fences.
It was the first time for the foreign minister to publicly acknowledge the differences with the IEA over the border fence.
Pakistan started fencing the 2,600-km-long porous border with Afghanistan in the summer of 2017. The Ashraf Ghani government also remained opposed to fencing and on multiple occasions, the issue led to deadly military clashes between the two sides.
Afghans oppose border fence primarily because they do not accept the Durand Line separating Pakistan and Afghanistan as the international border.
The IEA has, meanwhile, publicly maintained an anti-fencing stance, saying it divides the Pashtuns living on both sides of the border.
Foreign Minister Qureshi said the matter was being pursued with the IEA. “We are not silent. … We will resolve these irritants through diplomatic means,” he said.
Activists call on IEA to ease media restrictions
Media activists and members of the industry on Monday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to lift restrictions on the media and to support the inclusion of women in the industry.
Speaking at an event, media workers highlighted the need for restrictions to be curbed.
“At first they (women) were not allowed to work in the media. Their numbers have decreased slowly. Shortage of money has caused Sahar radio to close,” said Freshta Karimi, head of Radio Sahar.
“Women’s participation (in the media) in Jawzjan province is restricted by the Islamic Emirate. Every program has to be checked by the Islamic Emirate, and women are not allowed [to work in the media],” said Mohammad Rasoul, head of Armaghan radio in Jawzjan.
“Islamic Emirate should decrease taxes [on radio stations] and should help us to get electricity,” said Angar, head of Paigham radio.
This comes after dozens of media organizations closed after the takeover of the country by the IEA in mid-August. The media outlets were largely forced to close because of a lack of funds.
IEA officials meanwhile urged media representatives to stop programs that contradict IEA policy.
“Media in the Islamic government should operate like a religious school, and should act as a center for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice,” said Mawlawi Mansour, a senior member of the IEA.
“Freedom of speech should not undermine national unity and national identification, [we should] understand Afghanistan’s situation,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy.
This comes after the Afghan Journalists Association announced recently that 70 percent of journalists have lost their jobs and 70 percent of media organizations have closed due to financial problems.
