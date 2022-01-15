IEA welcomes UN chief’s call for release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2022)

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Friday welcomed United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres’ call for the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the IEA and deputy minister of culture and information said in a tweet that taking such a stance shows the UN’s impartiality.

“We appreciate the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for the release of Afghan capital from the United States. Such a position would benefit the UN’s impartiality and the prestige of this important international organization on the rights of nations,” tweeted Mujahid.

He called on the US to act positively and release Afghanistan’s assets.

“The United States must respond positively to the international voice and release Afghan capital,” added Muhajid.

After the IEA takeover in August, the US and the IMF froze more than $9 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves.

On Thursday however, Guterres warned that the world is “in a race against time to help the Afghan people” and stressed that “freezing temperatures and frozen assets are a lethal combination” for the Afghan people.