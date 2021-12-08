Latest News
IEA welcomes Jakarta’s move to consider reopening Kabul embassy
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has welcomed Indonesia’s move to consider reopening its embassy in Kabul after withdrawing all staff in August.
On Tuesday, an Indonesian foreign ministry official said Jakarta may soon reopen its embassy in Kabul and initiate “constructive engagement” with the IEA.
Hamdullah Wasiq, the IEA’s deputy spokesman on Wednesday said: “We welcome the move by the Indonesian government, which will further strengthen the positive relations between the two countries.”
The Indonesian mission in Afghanistan has been run by its embassy in Pakistan since the chaotic withdrawal of the US military and the collapse of the former government, the Jakarta Globe reported.
“Our goal is to conduct constructive engagement, primarily in the context of humanitarian assistance, including assistance for women, academic scholarship, et cetera,” said Abdul Kadir Jailani, the ministry’s director-general for Asia, the Pacific, and Africa affairs.
UNICEF launches historic $2 billion appeal to save the lives of millions of Afghans
UNICEF launched its largest ever single-country appeal on Tuesday to urgently respond to the humanitarian needs of over 24 million people in Afghanistan, half of whom are children.
UNICEF said in a statement issued Tuesday that the appeal for US$2 billion will help to avert the imminent collapse of health, nutrition, WASH, education and other vital social services for children and families.
This comes amid a continuing humanitarian crisis. According to UNICEF there are alarming disruptions in health and nutrition services, a disastrous food crisis, drought, outbreaks of measles, acute watery diarrhea, polio and other preventable diseases, as well as the crippling onset of winter.
“The current humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire, especially for children. Winter has already set in and, without additional funding, UNICEF and partners will be unable to reach the children and families that need us the most,” said Alice Akunga, UNICEF Afghanistan Representative.
“As families struggle to put nutritious food on the table and health systems are further strained, millions of Afghan children are at risk of starvation and death. Others struggle to access water and sanitation, are cut off from their schools and at heightened risk of violence. As the desperation of families and children increases, UNICEF is doing everything possible to save and protect children,” she said.
UNICEF estimates that 1 in 2 children under five will be acutely malnourished and that outbreaks of life-threatening diseases continue, with over 60,000 cases of measles reported in 2021.
An estimated 8 of 10 Afghans drink bacteriologically contaminated water and 10 million children are at risk of dropping out of school if teacher salaries are not paid and crippling poverty levels continue.
According to UNICEF, the organization will prioritize life-saving interventions to treat children and provide other vital services.
UNICEF plans to use the funds to scale up services to treat one million children with severe acute malnutrition; vaccinate 10.5 million children against measles; provide safe water to 11.5 million people; and ensure that 7.5 million children are accessing education. The organization will also expand the use of humanitarian cash transfers to meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable families and children.
“UNICEF is strongly urging donors to support Afghanistan’s children through its humanitarian appeal,” added Akunga.
“We need to call to mind our common humanity and do everything it takes to keep children alive, well-fed, safe and learning. It won’t be easy but with the lives and wellbeing of so many children at stake, we must rise to the challenge. We appeal to the international community to stand with us, shoulder to shoulder, so that the children of Afghanistan can have the life and future that is their right.”
IEA forms special ‘Green Unit’ to protect Afghanistan’s forests
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Monday that the government would create a special unit for the protection of forests in eight provinces including Kabul.
Inamullah Samangani, a spokesman for the IEA, said in a series of tweets that the 450-member Green Unit would be tasked to prevent “illegal deforestation” and trafficking of logs.
Samangani said that 100 members of a military unit would be assigned in Kabul and 50 more would be tasked to safeguard forests in seven other provinces. These provinces are Kunar, Nuristan, Khost, Laghman, Paktia, Paktika, and Nangarhar.
Samangani tweeted that the Green Unit will also be responsible for preventing “illegal utilization and trafficking of medicinal plants; destruction and usurpation of forests, grasslands, protected areas, and government property; smuggling of wood, natural products, and medicinal plants; as well as the illegal hunting of wild animals and birds.”
Hafiz Abdul Qayoum, the ex-governor of Nuristan province, raised concern in the past over the serious deforestation happening in Nuristan and Kunar provinces and called on the IEA to curb the problem.
“There have been reports of deforestation in Nuristan and Kunar. We hope that the relevant authorities will seriously prevent this and punish the perpetrators severely. The people should fully cooperate with the authorities,” Qayoum tweeted.
Recently the IEA Council of Ministers banned deforestation and timber smuggling in the country following concerns about increased deforestation.
“According to the decision of the Council of Ministers of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, cutting down forests, selling timber and transferring them is strictly prohibited,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.
He also called on security and provincial officials to take steps to curb the problem.
IEA responds to UN’s decision to delay seat for Afghanistan
The UN General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to delay a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body.
In response, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said the United Nations’ move denies the legitimate rights of the Afghan people and is useless and has no legal basis.
“The new Afghan government, as an accountable authority with sovereignty over entire Afghanistan, which has ensured security for all Afghans has a legitimate right to represent the Afghan people in the UN,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, MoFA Spokesperson said in a series of tweets.
The UN assembly agreed to defer action, which means the current ambassadors for the two countries will remain in place for the time being.
But Balkhi said that: “Giving Afghanistan’s seat in the UN to an individual with no working relation with Kabul & no authority over any part of Afghan territory is deemed a blatant denial of the Afghan people’s legitimate right.,”
Balkhi also said that is of no benefit to anyone and ihas no legal basis.
This comes after the IEA authorities in Afghanistan, as well as the military rulers in Myanmar, had sought to replace the envoys, who were appointed by democratically-elected governments that were deposed this year.
The resolution was adopted without a vote and follows a meeting held last week by the UN Credentials Committee, which approves diplomatic representation of all 193 Member States.
The Committee chair, Ambassador Anna Karin Eneström of Sweden, introduced its report.
“The Committee deferred its decision on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Myanmar and on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Afghanistan to the seventy-sixth session of the General Assembly,” she said.
The UN remains focused on assisting the people of Afghanistan, where the IEA seized power in August. Needs have risen sharply, with some 23 million people requiring humanitarian assistance.
