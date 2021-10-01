IEA wants friendly relations with all countries

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2021)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, said that Afghanistan wants good ties with all countries.

Deputy PM on Thursday met with a number of Ambassadors of foreign countries in Kabul, where he assured the diplomats of having friendly relations with all nations.

“If anyone has a problem with us, we are ready to solve it through dialogue. Our government has no will or policy to harm anyone [other countries]. Afghanistan will be a safe home in the future,” Baradar said.

He emphasized: “the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants to have good relations with the countries of the world.”

Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who also attended the meeting, called on the foreign diplomats to engage with the new government.

“We respect the demands and interests of other countries, and in return, we urge them to have engagement with the Taliban. The Doha Agreement not only paved the way for US [troops] withdrawal from Afghanistan but also marked a new chapter in the Taliban’s relations with other countries.”