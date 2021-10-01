Latest News
IEA wants friendly relations with all countries
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan, said that Afghanistan wants good ties with all countries.
Deputy PM on Thursday met with a number of Ambassadors of foreign countries in Kabul, where he assured the diplomats of having friendly relations with all nations.
“If anyone has a problem with us, we are ready to solve it through dialogue. Our government has no will or policy to harm anyone [other countries]. Afghanistan will be a safe home in the future,” Baradar said.
He emphasized: “the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) wants to have good relations with the countries of the world.”
Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who also attended the meeting, called on the foreign diplomats to engage with the new government.
“We respect the demands and interests of other countries, and in return, we urge them to have engagement with the Taliban. The Doha Agreement not only paved the way for US [troops] withdrawal from Afghanistan but also marked a new chapter in the Taliban’s relations with other countries.”
Kabul airport making efforts to resume full operation of int’l flights
International flights at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan are gradually resuming operation as maintenance and repair work is underway.
The Afghan aviation industry has been hit hard by the recent power shift. According to the airport, some Pakistani and Iranian airlines have restarted flights, but they are chartered by the UN and NGO’s, and tickets have become very expensive.
Technical issues at the Kabul airport also present challenges. Chartered flights and deliveries of humanitarian aid can be made between 06:00 and 18:00. But commercial flights have not fully restarted. Prices are likely to remain high due to overwhelming demand.
Abdul Hadi Hamadani, general director of the Kabul International Airport, said the staff is working with international technical teams towards the full recovery of operation of the airport.
“Our technical team has been working with the technical teams of the UAE and Qatar to resolve the relevant problems as quickly as possible. We are making our best effort to coordinate with relevant departments to decrease the ticket prices,” Hamadani said.
The interim government has announced its readiness to help restart international commercial flights, and the top issues will be price regulation and increasing the airport’s capacity.
Afghanistan faces collapse of health services and mass hunger
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warns that Afghanistan faces imminent collapse of health services and widespread hunger if aid and money do not flow into the country within weeks.
Acute food shortages fuelled by serious drought, lack of cash and displacement, the COVID-19 pandemic and crippled health services have converged on the people of Afghanistan, with some 18 million Afghans in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
Speaking from Kabul where he has been on a four-day official visit, Alexander Matheou, IFRC Asia Pacific Director said:
“After living through decades of fleeing and fighting, Afghans now face a severe drought which has devastated food production, leaving millions hungry and destitute.
“We are deeply concerned that Afghanistan faces imminent collapse of health services and worsening hunger if aid and money do not flow into the country within weeks. Health financing has been cut across the country placing ever more demand on Red Crescent teams.
“Urgent international action is needed to support millions of people with the necessities of life as Afghanistan’s looming harsh winter threatens greater misery and hardships.”
Afghan Red Crescent is providing support in some of the hardest hit provinces, including relief supplies to families suffering food shortages and loss of income. Red Crescent has been providing families who have lost their livelihoods due to the drought with cash grants to buy food, to plant drought-resistant food crops and protect their livestock. Health clinics, including mobile teams of doctors and nurses, are providing critical care across Afghanistan.
As part of this ongoing support, the IFRC is urgently appealing to the international community for more than 36 million Swiss francs to support Afghan Red Crescent to deliver emergency relief and recovery assistance to 560,000 people in 16 provinces worst affected by severe drought and displacement.
“IFRC appeal funds will be used to help with sustainable water supplies, establishing more drought-resistant crops and revitalising livestock, while supporting critical income generation for those most at risk of spiralling poverty, including women and the elderly,” Matheou said.
Students call for universities to resume classes
University students called on the Ministry of Higher Education on Thursday to reopen all public and private universities as soon as possible.
The students also called for female students to be allowed to return to classes along with male students – but in accordance with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) rules.
“Female students want the IEA to start lessons soon based on their rules,” said Mansoora, a student.
“Students from private universities say that their classes did resume, but were stopped by the IEA. The [teaching] environment is Islamic and we call on the IEA to restart our classes,” said Sonam Sarwari, another student.
Meanwhile, some women’s rights activists stated that universities and schools for girls should be established as soon as possible.
They said that women also have the right to education.
“Not opening girls’ universities and schools shows that they do not value women and by not allowing women to participate in government will have bad consequences,” said Zarqa Yaftali, an activist.
Clerics on the other hand stated that education is obligatory for males and females in Islam and it (education) is their right.
They added that in all Muslim countries female students continue their education along with male students.
“Seeking knowledge is compulsory for Muslims, both male and female. They should receive religious education to carry out their daily affairs correctly. If they want other education it is not a problem. We call on the IEA to provide an Islamic environment for girls to continue their education,” said Mawlawi Attaullah Faizani, a cleric.
This comes after IEA officials said that they are working on a plan for female students to return to school.
“It is not only a matter of plan, there is a big vacuum, for example there aren’t officials, we are working on new personnel,” said Jawed Sargar, a member of the IEA’s cultural commission.
“I call on the youths to not leave Afghanistan. It is time to serve the country. IEA will respect them and will provide them opportunities to serve the country with their own profession,” said Abdul Khaliq Hamad, a university lecturer.
The IEA said that female students can continue their education, but based on Sharia.
