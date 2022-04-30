Latest News
IEA visits orphans of former govt security forces ahead of Eid
Dozens of homeless children in Herat, who lost their fathers to the war, welcomed food and clothing given to them by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Saturday.
The initiative was launched to console the orphans of the security forces of the previous government and the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate (IE).
Some families want the government to take care of the orphans, saying that the annual salaries of security forces are not paid and that they live in difficult conditions.
The local administration of Herat has prepared new clothes for these children in a bid to help them.
“The feeling of happiness should return to all the homes of Afghans and that we can have a clear and common message that our nation is no longer interested in creating orphans,” said Naeem al-Haq Haqqani, Herat’s director of information and culture.
Some of these children are the children of security forces of the former government who were killed, and some are the children of the forces of the Islamic Emirate. They each express their hatred of war and say that life without a father is difficult for them.
“We do not want anyone to be orphaned like us,” said Mohibullah, an orphan.
“Today, we would be very happy if the father was with us, on the eve of Eid, we are without a father,” said Zubair, another orphan.
“Since I lost my father, I think there is no one to support me, but I hope that the Islamic Emirate and the current government can cooperate and solve our problems,” said Wajiha, another orphan.
Some families of the victims of slain security forces claim that they have not received their salaries for the past eight months.
Abdul Tawab, the brother of a former soldier who died, said: “Someone who used to spend 10,000 afghanis monthly, unfortunately, has been cut off for 9 months. Pay at least 50 percent of the martyr’s salary.”
“I lost a young brother whose children survived, but now we cannot celebrate Eid al-Fitr,” said Mohammad Asif, the brother of a dead soldier.
Thousands of security forces from both the former government and the Islamic Emirate died in the war over the last two decades. Thousands of orphans now live in impoverished conditions.
Latest News
43% of Afghan media outlets closed down within 3 months of IEA takeover: UN
Forty-three percent of Afghan media outlets disappeared within three months of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) coming into power, a UN official said on Saturday.
That means more than 6,400 journalists lost their jobs, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen, said at a ceremony in Kabul Saturday to mark World Press Freedom Day that falls on May 3.
She said that four out of five women journalists are no longer working.
“The events of August 2021 have upended hard earned gains of decades,” Knudsen said adding that Afghan media which was seen as one of the success stories of the past two decades is now “struggling for its own survival.”
Richard Bennett, UN’s Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Afghanistan, in a video message, said that the IEA has “promulgated new and restricted guidelines for the media and access to information has become more challenging, impacting negatively on the dissemination of information.”
“We call on the authorities to recognize and respect a free pluralistic and independent media and we urge the authorities to comply with Afghanistan’s obligations under international human rights instruments and protect and promote freedom of opinion and expression with equality between women and men as stipulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Afghanistan is a state party,” Bennett said.
Hujatullah Mujaddidi, head of Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association, said that the media outlets currently operating in the country are facing financial problems, a shortage of skilled staff and restrictions imposed by the IEA.
IEA officials, however, have repeatedly said that they are committed to ensuring freedom of media in Afghanistan, provided its according to Sharia rules and national interests are observed.
Latest News
Education minister says 2.7 million Afghan girls currently in school
The acting Minister of Education says that currently 20,000 schools are open to girls and boys across the country and that 10 million children and youths are currently in school – of which 2.7 million are girls.
However, in response to the closure of schools above the sixth grade, a number of women’s rights activists are urging the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), to reopen girls’ schools in Afghanistan as soon as possible.
It’s been more than a month since the beginning of the new school year, but in this time, secondary and high schools have mostly remained closed to girls.
“Approximately 250,000 teachers are engaged in educating the children of the homeland, including about 100,000 female teachers who go to their schools regularly every day to teach, and now 2.7 million girls are engaged in education; and the privileges of female employees, they are paid regularly, regardless of whether they are physically present or not,” said acting minister Noorullah Muneer.
“Whenever the government and the leaders of the Islamic Emirate want to open a school, we are fully prepared to start this process,” said education ministry spokesman Ahmad Aziz Rayan.
On the other hand, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the IEA, said in his Eid message published on Friday, that they have made great efforts to strengthen the education process.
“If you (IEA) want to achieve good governance, you must obey the voice of the people and you must not deprive women and girls of the right to education,” said Dewa Patang, a women’s activist.
“It has been about eight months since the Islamic Emirate came to power, but it is still not firm in its promises,” said Tarana Adib, another activist.
Recently, UNICEF stated in a report that about 80 percent of children in the country are deprived of the right to education, of which 1.1 million are girls.
Latest News
UNAMA, US and OIC among many to condemn Kabul mosque explosion
The United Nations in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has condemned Friday’s deadly attack on a mosque in Kabul, which resulted in the death of at least 10 people.
UNAMA said in a statement that the attack on the Khalifa Sahib Mosque “is the latest in a series of indiscriminate assaults on civilian targets in the capital and provinces.”
According to UNAMA, two UN staff members and their families were also in the mosque at the time of the explosion.
“Today’s attack, carried out on the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr, totally disregards human lives and religious sanctity.
“No words are strong enough to condemn this despicable act, targeting a place of worship, as Muslims across Afghanistan prepare to celebrate the Eid,” said Mette Knudsen, the UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan.
“Recent attacks against civilians, targeting ethnic and religious minorities, represent a disturbing trend in Afghanistan. These violations of international humanitarian and human rights laws must end immediately,” he said.
Friday’s explosion follows a spate of attacks in recent weeks in mosques and schools in the major cities of Kabul, Kunduz and Mazar-e-Sharif.
Friday’s attack has however sparked widespread condemnation from a number of foreign countries and international communities.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West tweeted early Saturday: “I condemn the senseless and terrible attacks against innocent Afghans this past week, including at Khalifa Sahib mosque. These attacks must end. Perpetrators must be brought to justice.”
The European Union, was among those that condemned the incident and said: “Another explosion shook Kabul, targeting worshippers during their Friday prayers and taking the lives of many. It comes in a series of heinous and coward attacks on civilians gathering in a market, school or a mosque in this holy month of Ramadan.
“The European Union mourns with the families of the victims and wishes those injured a full and speedy recovery. Terror has no place in any religion or faith,” read their statement.
The EU also called on the Afghan authorities to ensure safety and security of all Afghan citizens and to hold those responsible to account.
“It is imperative to implement effective counter-terrorism policies and measures that eradicate the threat of terrorism both inside and from Afghanistan’s territory,” their statement read.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has also strongly condemned Friday’s blast in Kabul and “expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow at the loss of precious lives and conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families”.
Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs also issued a statement and said: “We express support and solidarity to the Afghan brethren in effectively countering the challenge of terrorism.”
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meanwhile called for a “more resolute stand by the de facto authorities against whoever sponsors or orchestrates” the attacks.
The OIC said in a series of tweets that these repeated and indiscriminate attacks “reflect the unabated volatility of the security situation in Afghanistan”. The organization also called for a more resolute stand by the de facto authorities against whoever sponsors or orchestrates them.
Friday’s explosion was the latest in a string of attacks targeting civilians. The blast ripped through a mosque in Kabul city, leaving dozens dead and wounded. On Thursday, two more explosions were reported in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province also leaving dozens dead and wounded.
IEA visits orphans of former govt security forces ahead of Eid
43% of Afghan media outlets closed down within 3 months of IEA takeover: UN
Education minister says 2.7 million Afghan girls currently in school
UNAMA, US and OIC among many to condemn Kabul mosque explosion
Trump finally posts on Truth Social: “I’M BACK!”
Five killed in twin blasts in Herat
World Cup draw reveals U.S. to face England and Iran, as Spain meet Germany
Over 50% of Afghans want to leave their country – Gallup poll
Younis Khan, Umar Gul named as consultants of Afghan cricket team
Turkish company looks to invest $250 million in Afghanistan: IEA
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Tahawol: Mujahideen victory against Soviet invaders reviewed
Tahawol: Issue of IEA’s recognition discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Afghans using crypto to ‘safeguard’ their savings
-
Latest News5 days ago
N.Korea parades ICBMs, vows to boost nuclear arsenal
-
Latest News5 days ago
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: National budget delay discussed
-
World5 days ago
Russia expels 40 German diplomatic staff in tit-for-tat move
-
Latest News4 days ago
US asset freezes worsen Afghan women’s suffering: UN experts
-
Latest News4 days ago
14 injured in Herat road accident
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan airline launches Kabul to Moscow route